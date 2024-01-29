International community's prevailing consensus on upholding one-China principle will become more solid

China and Nauru signed a joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on Jan. 24, which made Nauru the 183rd country to have diplomatic ties with China.

The resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nauru once again proved that the one-China principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends.

There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal Government representing the whole of China. This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and widely recognized by the international community.

As an independent sovereign country, the Republic of Nauru announced that it recognizes the one-China principle, breaks the so-called "diplomatic ties" with the Taiwan authorities and reestablishes diplomatic ties with China. It is in line with the interests of Nauru and the will of the people in the country. It conforms to basic norms governing international relations and the trend of history.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Nauru shows that "Taiwan independence" goes against the tide of history, and it is a path to nowhere. Since 2016, 11 countries including Nauru have established or resumed diplomatic relations with China, and severed "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan region.

Recently, following the elections in China's Taiwan region, over 100 countries and international organizations have reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, their firm support for China's effort to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity, their opposition to any form of "Taiwan independence" and their support for China's cause of national reunification.

This represents the call for justice and peace from the international community, and reflects the extensive consensus of the international community in firmly upholding the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations.

Taiwan has never been a country and will never be one. Those who seek Taiwan's independence to split the Chinese territory will surely be severely punished by history and the law. Any country that violates the one-China principle, interferes in China's internal affairs and infringes on China's sovereignty will be jointly opposed by all the Chinese people and the international community as a whole.

China and Nauru see vast prospects for cooperation after their resumption of diplomatic relations, which will benefit Nauru's economic development and improve people's livelihoods. It will also contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Pacific island countries.

China's policy toward Pacific island countries is founded on the "four fully respects." First, China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries, and upholds the equality of all countries, big or small; second, China fully respects the will of Pacific island countries and follows the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits, and win-win results; third, China fully respects the cultural traditions of Pacific island nations, and pursues harmony without uniformity and the common development of diverse cultures; fourth, China fully respects Pacific island countries' efforts to seek strength through unity, and supports them in implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, so as to contribute to the building of a peaceful, harmonious, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Blue Pacific.

Under the guidance of the "four fully respects," China's exchange and cooperation with Pacific island countries have been continuously expanding, bringing immense benefits to the people of both sides.

In recent years, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati have successively chosen to establish and restore diplomatic relations with China, removing political barriers for cooperation with China. China started vigorous exchange and cooperation with the two countries in various fields and at all levels. They signed Belt and Road cooperation documents and have achieved many early fruits in mutually beneficial cooperation.

After restoring diplomatic relations, China and Nauru will engage in practical cooperation in various fields on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, which will open up a brighter future for Nauru's development.

China will achieve national reunification and Taiwan will inevitably return to the embrace of the motherland. Standing up for the one-China principle is the right thing to do and a trend that no force can hold back.

It is believed that more members of the international community will recognize the trend of history, and establish or restore diplomatic relations with China. The international community's prevailing consensus on upholding the one-China principle will become more solid. The Chinese people's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference and striving for national reunification will win more understanding and support.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)