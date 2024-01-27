China's securities regulator sets out 2024 work priorities

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's top securities regulator, has set out priorities for its work this year, with protecting investors, enhancing the quality of listed companies and improving market stability high on its agenda.

China will work to improve regulatory rules on issuance pricing and quantitative trading, among others, and prioritize protecting the legitimate interests of investors, especially the smaller ones, said the CSRC at a two-day work conference that concluded Friday.

The CSRC said work will be done to improve the quality of listed companies, and strengthen their sense of return for investors in 2024.

Support will be given to help listed companies grow stronger via ways such as market-based mergers and acquisitions, and promote the inclusion of market value in the performance evaluation of state-owned enterprises, according to the regulator.

The CSRC will put efforts into strengthening the inherent stability of the capital market, improving the policy environment so that it is conducive to the inflow of medium to long-term funds and striking a balance between investment and financing.

The CSRC also stressed the need to take coordinated actions to enhance supervision, forestall risks and boost development this year, and continue to curb risks in key areas of the capital market.

