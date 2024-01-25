To build high-level China-Africa community with a shared future

Friendly cooperation between China and Africa has yielded fruitful results over the past year, marked by the official operation of the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Nigeria, the completion of international airport terminals in Zimbabwe and Angola, the opening of the Cocody Bridge in Cote d'Ivoire, and the inauguration of the China-aided International Diplomatic Academy of Tunis...

A leader of an African country recently noted that Africa has accelerated its economic growth, enhanced security and brought benefits to the people on the continent, and these achievements couldn't have been realized without China's long-term and selfless assistance.

Developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries has been the cornerstone of China's foreign policy, as well as a firm and longstanding strategy. In developing its relations with Africa, China has always followed the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith. The Chinese people have worked together with African people in pursuit of a shared future, mutual respect and common development.

Charting the course for China-Africa cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken China-Africa relations to new heights. He raised 10 major cooperation plans, eight major initiatives, and nine programs of cooperation between China and Africa. He also proposed to build an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future, a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

This year, China will host the next meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, where Chinese and African leaders are expected to discuss future development plans. This will undoubtedly inject new impetus into the development of China-Africa relations.

China has all along treated African friends with sincerity and wholeheartedly provided support for Africa's development, making China-Africa cooperation a fine example of South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa.

China is pursuing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. Africa is moving at an accelerated speed toward the bright prospects envisioned in Agenda 2063. As the two sides join hands to advance modernization, they will deliver a better future for the Chinese and African people, and set a fine example in the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Leaders of African countries have expressed appreciation for Xi's governance philosophy and deep concern for the people, admiring China's remarkable achievements. They said African countries will keep joining the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

At the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue held in August 2023, Xi proposed to launch the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization, and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development, helping Africa bring its integration and modernization into a fast track.

China is ready to work with African countries to explore effective ways that suit their respective national conditions, preserve their independence, and achieve common development and prosperity, striving together for modernization.

China is the world's largest developing country, and Africa is the continent with the largest number of developing countries. The two sides need solidarity and cooperation more than ever. They should stay committed to observing the basic norms governing international relations, oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Many African countries and the African Union have been openly reaffirming their commitment to the one-China principle, firm support for China's effort of upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support for China's reunification. Some said China is a great country, and no country or force can stop China's progress; some said there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of China; some expressed their firm support for the one-China principle and an early reunification of China.

China supports Africa in becoming an important pole in the world's political, economic and cultural development. China is ready to create new opportunities for Africa with its own new development. China was the first country to explicitly express its support for the African Union's membership of the G20. China is firmly committed to upholding international fairness and justice, and firmly supports Africa in enhancing its international status and influence. This fully demonstrates the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

The African people need a friend like China, who takes care of Africa's realities, listens to Africa's demands, and never imposes its will on others, said Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe.

No matter how the situation develops, mutual respect, understanding, support and help have always been the key features of China-Africa friendships.

China will continue to stand firmly with Africa, and inherit and carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation. China will support Africa in accelerating independent development and upgrade and elevate China-Africa cooperation. This will ensure that more achievements of China-Africa cooperation would benefit African countries, and make new and greater contributions to the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

