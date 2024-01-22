China, Africa should enhance exchange on governance: FM

Xinhua) 09:37, January 22, 2024

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa should strengthen the exchange of experience in governance and jointly explore ways to accelerate modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the media on his recent trip to four African countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

China looks forward to the two sides reaching consensus on this issue at the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held this fall, he added.

Over the past decades, especially since the establishment of the FOCAC 24 years ago, bilateral cooperation has yielded historic achievements, which has not only changed Africa, but also drawn more international attention to Africa, Wang said, adding that China welcomes more global input into Africa and is glad to see countries contributing to this cause.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the principles of China's Africa policy -- sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and reached important consensus with African leaders on building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)