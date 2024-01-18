Expert lauds China's strong commitment to relations with Africa

ACCRA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- An international relations and foreign policy expert has praised China for its strong commitment to the relations with Africa.

David Monyae, director of the Center for China-Africa Studies at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, commented on Tuesday during a webinar hosted by the Africa-China Center for Policy and Advisory, a think tank based in Ghana.

Monyae said considering China's approach, it is clear that Africa is an important focus of China's foreign policy and Africa remains an important player for China.

"On an annual basis, the Chinese foreign minister (Wang Yi) visits Africa at the beginning of the year, and as we speak, he is in Africa. This approach shows the serious nature of how China looks at Africa," said the professor.

He said there is also reciprocity in these gestures as there have been many visits also by African leaders to China for bilateral and multilateral engagements. "From that perspective, the relationship remains much stronger."

Moreover, he said China has strengthened its investments in Africa over the years, bringing immense contributions to the development of the continent's infrastructure that benefits citizens.

The expert said one of the beautiful sides of Sino-African relations is areas of convergence between the two sides.

"There is convergence between China's Belt and Road Initiative, and the African Union's Agenda 2063, the master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future," Monyae stated.

Monyae concluded that 2024 would be a fruitful year for Sino-African relations as both sides are determined to strengthen their achievements so far.

