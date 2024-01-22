Chinese FM says to work with Africa for equal, orderly multipolar world

Xinhua) 10:01, January 22, 2024

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Africa towards an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the media on his recent trip to four African countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

In recent years, the volatile political and security situation in West Africa, especially in the Sahel region, has posed challenges to regional peace, stability and development.

Stressing that all countries in the Sahel region are good friends of China, Wang said China looks forward to the restoration of peace and the achievement of stability and development in the region as soon as possible.

Wang noted that it is imperative to resolve differences politically through dialogue and consultation.

The Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on countries to pursue a new security path featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win over zero-sum, said Wang.

African countries have the right to choose their own development paths, enjoy equal rights in the international system and get fair opportunities in global development, he added.

