Chinese FM highlights mutual support with Africa

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will always stand together with African brothers to support them defending independence, sovereignty and national dignity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the media on his recent trip to four African countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

The African continent has been the destination of the first overseas visit by a Chinese foreign minister every year for 34 years, which demonstrates the great importance China attaches to Africa and its firm support for Africa's development and revitalization, Wang said.

China appreciates the strong friendship and trust of Africa, Wang said, adding that the leaders of the four African countries have promptly and openly expressed clear support for China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, African countries have offered the most resolute support, Wang said, adding that China will also firmly support African countries in safeguarding independence, sovereignty and national dignity.

