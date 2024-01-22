Chinese FM recaps New Year trip to four African countries

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held an interview with Chinese news organizations after concluding his recent trip to Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the African continent has been the destination of the first overseas visit by a Chinese foreign minister every year for 34 years, which demonstrates the great importance China attaches to Africa and its firm support for Africa's development and revitalization.

In recent years, the volatile political and security situation in West Africa, especially in the Sahel region, has posed challenges to regional peace, stability and development.

Stressing that all countries in the Sahel region are good friends of China, Wang said China looks forward to the restoration of peace and the achievement of stability and development in the region as soon as possible.

He noted that it is imperative to resolve differences politically through dialogue and consultation.

The Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on countries to pursue a new security path featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win over zero-sum, said Wang.

African countries have the right to choose their own development paths, enjoy equal rights in the international system and get fair opportunities in global development, he added.

He said that China stands ready to work with its African brothers and sisters to promote an equal and orderly global multipolarization, and create inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.

China appreciates the strong friendship and trust of Africa, Wang said, adding that the leaders of the four African countries have promptly and openly expressed clear support for China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, African countries have offered the most resolute support, and China will also firmly support African countries in safeguarding independence, sovereignty and national dignity, the foreign minister said.

Although the four African countries he has visited this time have different national conditions, they are all looking for a development path that suits their own national conditions and jointly promoting the overall revitalization of the African continent, said Wang.

Africa is a continent full of hope, and China is willing to provide Africa with all-round support in pursuing modernization, he added.

China looks forward to the two sides reaching consensus on the exchange of experience in governance and jointly exploring ways to accelerate modernization at the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held this fall, he said.

Over the past decades, especially since the establishment of the FOCAC 24 years ago, bilateral cooperation has yielded historic achievements, which has not only changed Africa, but also drawn more international attention to Africa, Wang said, adding that China welcomes more global input into Africa and is glad to see countries contributing to this cause.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the principles of China's Africa policy -- sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and reached important consensus with African leaders on building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, he said.

He said China condemns all acts that harm civilians, and opposes any violation of international law.

On the situation in the Red Sea, Wang said China calls for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels, and urges relevant parties to avoid adding fuel to the fire, jointly safeguard the security of the sea lanes in accordance with the law, and earnestly respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries bordering the Red Sea, including Yemen.

On the conflict in Gaza, Wang said the Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue, and China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and their long-cherished aspiration to build an independent state.

