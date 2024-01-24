Chinese premier solicits opinions on draft gov't work report

Xinhua) 08:07, January 24, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairs a seminar soliciting opinions on a draft government work report from experts in various fields, businesspeople and representatives from sectors such as education, scientific research, culture, health and sports on Jan. 23, 2024. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, was in attendance. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday chaired a seminar soliciting opinions on a draft government work report from experts in various fields, businesspeople and representatives from sectors such as education, scientific research, culture, health and sports.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang was also in attendance.

Over the past year, China has withstood external pressure and overcome difficulties at home to achieve progress in boosting high-quality development, Li said.

The fundamental trend of China's economic recovery and long-term positive outlook has not changed, he said, calling for increased confidence and courage to face challenges and difficulties.

On economic and social development this year, the premier stressed the need to refine macroeconomic regulation and control, increase the intensity and effectiveness of proactive fiscal policy, strengthen the consistency of macroeconomic policy orientation, and ensure that prudent monetary policy is flexible, moderate, precise and effective.

Li also called for efforts to advance reform and opening-up, accelerate the development of a unified national market, nurture new economic growth engines while meeting the diverse needs of the people, and foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

