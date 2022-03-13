Booklet of China's government work report published

Xinhua) 20:14, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the Report on the Work of the Government delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5 has been published by the People's Publishing House.

A video-plus-graph edition of the report was also launched by the publishing house, while multi-media publications of the report including e-books and audiobooks are available on online platforms.

To help the public better study and understand the government work report, a reading guide of the report was jointly published by the People's Publishing House and China Yan Shi Press.

