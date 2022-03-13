Home>>
Booklet of China's government work report published
(Xinhua) 20:14, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the Report on the Work of the Government delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5 has been published by the People's Publishing House.
A video-plus-graph edition of the report was also launched by the publishing house, while multi-media publications of the report including e-books and audiobooks are available on online platforms.
To help the public better study and understand the government work report, a reading guide of the report was jointly published by the People's Publishing House and China Yan Shi Press.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- China releases full text of government work report
- China's State Council discusses draft gov't work report
- China's national legislature approves government work report
- China meets, exceeds 17 targets set in 2020 government work report
- China's government work report published
- China’s government work report reveals more practical, flexible approaches for economic development
- China meets all 38 targets set in 2019 government work report
- Highlights of 2019 Government Work Report
- China to expand infrastructure investment in 2019
- Premier admits severe challenges in China's economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.