China meets all 38 targets set in 2019 government work report

China has met 38 targets set in last year’s government work report, the State Council said on May 19.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, released a table on the implementation of quantitative targets listed in last year’s government work report, prior to the annual sessions of the top legislature and political advisory body.

The 2019 government work report set a target of 6 to 6.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) growth from the previous year. Last year, China’s GDP reached nearly 99.09 trillion yuan (about $13.98 trillion), up 6.1 percent from 2018, in line with the annual target.

In terms of cuts in taxes and fees, the report proposed axing businesses’ burden in taxes and social security payment by nearly 2 trillion yuan in 2019, and the actual figure last year exceeded 2.3 trillion yuan.

The tight budget of the government has released dividends that stimulated market vitality and ensured strong power for economic growth. According to the table, the country has also met the targets of a reduction of more than 5 percent in the general expenditure of the central government and a cut of about 3 percent in spending on official overseas visits, official vehicles, and official hospitality.

As a people-centric government, the Chinese government takes people’s livelihood as a priority in its work. The 2019 report aimed to create more than 11 million urban jobs in 2019, and about 13.52 million urban jobs were created last year. Stable employment leads to stable income of the people, which further drives consumption and expands domestic demand. This is a premise ensuring benign social and economic cycle, and an effective guarantee for constantly improving the livelihood of the people.

The 2019 report aimed to lift more than 10 million rural people out of poverty, and poverty was indeed eradicated for a total of 11.09 million people in the countryside. Behind the achievements are targeted poverty alleviation measures, the efforts made by governments at all levels and Party officials, as well as the tangible benefits enjoyed by the 11.09 million people.

This year, China faces heavier and more complicated tasks. No relaxation is allowed in regular epidemic prevention and control as the country has achieved major success in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic. The GDP growth, employment, as well as economic and social development still remains major criteria. The year 2020 is the critical year for securing a decisive victory in the fight to eradicate absolute poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, so the country must work hard to complete its tasks in the remaining 7 months of this year.

Arduous efforts are called for especially at critical moments. Numerous historical experiences proved that as long as the Chinese people from all ethnic groups unite together and work as one, they will be able to conquer all challenges, and thus finish the annual targets this year.