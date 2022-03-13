China releases full text of government work report

Xinhua) 16:17, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Report on the Work of the Government was released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Saturday.

The government work report was delivered by Premier Li Keqiang on behalf of the State Council at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5, and was adopted on March 11.

The report comprises three parts:

I. A Review of Our Work in 2021

II. Overall Requirements and Policy Orientation for Economic and Social Development in 2022

III. Major Tasks for 2022

Noting that 2021 was a milestone in the history of the Communist Party of China and the country, the report points out that facing complicated and challenging circumstances both in and outside of China, as well as many risks and challenges, people throughout the country worked hard as one, responded to COVID-19 and pursued economic and social development in a well-coordinated way, accomplished the main targets and tasks for the year, got the 14th Five-Year Plan off to a good start, and once again secured new and major achievements in the country's development.

The report proposes the main projected targets for development in 2022 as follows:

-- GDP growth of around 5.5 percent

-- over 11 million new urban jobs

-- a surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 percent

-- CPI increase of around 3 percent

-- growth in personal income that is basically in step with economic growth

-- steady increases in both the volume and quality of imports and exports

-- a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments

-- grain output of over 650 million metric tons

-- further improvement in the environment

-- continued reduction in the discharge of major pollutants

-- energy consumption per unit of GDP to be assessed with appropriate flexibility within the framework of the 14th Five-Year Plan; and the exclusion of newly added renewable energy and coal, petroleum, and natural gas consumed as raw materials in the total amount of energy consumption.

It also lists the following major tasks for 2022:

-- Achieving stable macroeconomic performance and keeping major economic indicators within the appropriate range;

-- Keeping the operations of market entities stable and maintaining job security by strengthening macro policies;

-- Steadfastly deepening reform to strengthen market vitality and internal momentum for development;

-- Further implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and strengthening the foundation of the real economy;

-- Expanding domestic demand and promoting coordinated regional development and new urbanization;

-- Boosting agricultural production and promoting all-around rural revitalization;

-- Pursuing higher-standard opening up and promoting stable growth of foreign trade and investment;

-- Continuing to improve the environment and promoting green and low-carbon development;

-- Ensuring and improving the people's wellbeing and promoting better and new ways of conducting social governance.

Full Text: Report on the Work of the Government

