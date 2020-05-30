Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
China's government work report published

(Xinhua)    14:06, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The "Report on the Work of the Government" delivered by Premier Li Keqiang on behalf of the State Council at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 22 has been published.

The book, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country from Saturday.

The publisher has also published another version of the report that includes graphs, charts and QR codes of videos besides texts.

Electronic and audiobook versions of the report are also available for free on multiple online platforms.

