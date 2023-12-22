Home>>
Share your views on 2024 China's government work report
(english.www.gov.cn) 10:52, December 22, 2023
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Chinese gov't hears what people want when taking decisions, expert says
- 2023 Government Work Report renews focus on sci-tech innovation
- Government work report encouraging, inspires confidence: CPPCC member
- Booklet of China's government work report published
- China releases full text of government work report
- Highlights of 2022 Government Work Report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.