We Are China

Highlights of 2022 Government Work Report

People's Daily Online) 09:20, March 05, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a government work report at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the Government Work Report at the opening of this year's session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on Saturday. Here are some highlights from the draft report.

- China firmly opposes separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," foreign interference

- China upholds principle of houses for living in, not speculation

- China to make most of Beijing Winter Olympics legacy

- Support pledged to help HK, Macao develop economy, improve people's wellbeing

- China vows to keep foreign trade stable

- China to continue innovation-driven development strategy

- China to pursue higher-standard opening up

- China to strengthen cyber security, data security, personal information protection

- China to improve education fairness, quality

- China to expand domestic demand

- China to promote Global Development Initiative implementation

- China ready to contribute more to world peace, prosperity

- China to redouble efforts to build government of integrity

- China to optimize disease prevention, control network

- China to crack down hard on women, children trafficking

- China to continue promoting green, low-carbon development

- China to promote all-round rural revitalization

- China to deepen multilateral, bilateral economic, trade cooperation

- China promotes signing of high-standard FTA

- China to enhance military training to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests

- China to implement 10-year plan on basic research to boost scientific, technological innovation

- China improves supporting measures for three-child policy

- China to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

- China to accelerate building int'l logistic services system

- China to make greater use of foreign investment

- China to expand effective investment

- China will ensure food and energy security in 2022

- China to protect historical, cultural heritage in urban, rural planning

- China to consolidate poverty-elimination achievements

- China to orderly move toward carbon-peaking, carbon neutrality

- China to promote development of digital economy

- China must ensure area of farmland above redline

- China to enhance efforts against monopolies, unfair competition

- China to set up fund for financial stability

- China's tax refunds, cuts to hit 2.5 trln yuan in 2022

- China to raise incentives for enterprise innovation, strengthen IPR protection

- China to support well-regulated, sound development of capital

- China to strengthen employment-first policy

- China to encourage financial institutions to lower real loan interest rates

- China to help pandemic-affected sectors overcome difficulties

- China to make proactive fiscal policy more effective

- China to enhance implementation of prudent monetary policy

- China to keep major economic indicators within appropriate range

- Chinese gov't to keep spending low to benefit people

- Economic stability top priority for Chinese gov't work in 2022

- China to step up study on virus variants, accelerate R&D of vaccines

- China to maintain reasonably ample liquidity

- China aims to keep grain output above 650 mln metric tons in 2022

- China seeks further improvement in environment

- China to continue effective routine COVID-19 control

- China to keep RMB exchange rate generally stable

- China aims surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 pct for 2022

- China sets deficit-to-GDP ratio at around 2.8 pct for 2022

- China sets its GDP growth target for 2022 at around 5.5 percent

- China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2022

- China will maintain its CPI at around 3 percent in 2022

- China plans to cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 2.8 percent for the year of 2022

The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

