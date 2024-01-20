Chinese vice premier meets with U.S. delegation of China-U.S. financial working group

Xinhua) 10:46, January 20, 2024

He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, meets with the U.S. delegation of the China-U.S. financial working group in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, met with the U.S. delegation of the China-U.S. financial working group in Beijing on Friday.

He pointed out that China is willing to work with the U.S. side to implement the important consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state and promote the development of bilateral relations in a healthy, stable and sustainable direction.

He called on the two sides to continue to make good use of the financial working group mechanism, accumulate results and consolidate the momentum of cooperation in the financial field.

The China-U.S. financial working group is a financial exchange mechanism established by the two countries under the guidance of lead persons for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs from both sides to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in their meeting in Bali.

The visiting U.S. delegation is to attend the third meeting of the working group.

