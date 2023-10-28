Home>>
Chinese FM says his visit aimed at stabilizing China-U.S. ties
(Xinhua) 13:16, October 28, 2023
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that the ongoing visit is aimed at communicating with the U.S. side to follow through on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, and proceed from the Bali summit towards a San Francisco summit, so as to prevent bilateral ties from further deteriorating and bring the China-U.S. relationship back on the track of healthy and steady development at an early date.
