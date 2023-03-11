China opposes U.S. placing Chinese entities on Specially Designated Nationals List

Xinhua) 11:47, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. placing 24 Chinese companies and one individual on its Specially Designated Nationals List on the so-called Iran-related excuses to impose sanctions on them, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

The United States should immediately rectify its wrong practices and cease unreasonable suppression on Chinese enterprises and individuals, the spokesperson said, adding that China will take necessary actions to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals.

The United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Chinese enterprises on the so-called grounds related to Iran or Russia, the spokesperson said.

The abusive use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the United States does not align with the international law, seriously undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals, interrupts the normal economic and trade exchanges between other countries, threatens the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and hinders the recovery and development of the world economy, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)