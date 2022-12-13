Businessmen, officials from China, U.S. call for strengthening trade, economic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:40, December 13, 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Some 500 Chinese, U.S. businessmen and officials attending the 6th Annual Gala of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA Chicago have called for strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two sides.

Held here Thursday under the theme of "Reopen for Our Future," the gala included a Clean Energy and Climate Change Panel, a Mayor's Roundtable Discussion, China Outlook 2023 and Ambassador Dialogue.

"Chinese companies have a strong desire to invest in the U.S., and the potential is very promising," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said in a keynote speech at the event.

"Over the years, Chinese investments have made important contribution to local economic and social developments, which testify to the win-win nature of our business cooperation," he added.

The ambassador called on Chinese companies in the United States to keep up confidence, defend their own rights and interests while observing compliance, contribute to local communities while making profits, and serve as a bond and bridge of engagements and cooperation between the two countries.

To the U.S. side, he said: "I hope both the federal and sub-national governments will provide a level playing field for Chinese companies, welcome them, keep them here, and let them succeed."

Qin also awarded U.S.-China Friendship Envoy Award to Steve Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, for his contribution to China-U.S. relationship.

U.S.-China relations face a lot of challenges today, said Ni Pin, chairman of CGCC-Chicago. But "our fate is in our hand, just as those decisions made by our leaders 50 years ago have changed many people's life ... It is time for us to move forward into a better tomorrow."

