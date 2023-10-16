Wang Yi talks with Blinken over phone on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 10:11, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and China-U.S. relations.

Blinken briefed Wang on his ongoing visit to the Middle East, and on U.S. stance on the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is escalating continuously and is at the risk of losing control.

China opposes all acts that harm civilians, and condemns any violation of international law, Wang said.

China believes that safeguarding one's own security should not come at the cost of harming innocent civilians, that military options lead to nowhere, and that repaying violence with violence only creates vicious cycles, he said.

Currently, the immediate priorities are to seek a ceasefire and de-escalate tensions, so as to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, said Wang.

The international humanitarian law must be observed and humanitarian corridors opened, and countries should support the United Nations (UN) in building international consensus and the UN Security Council in playing its due role, Wang said.

The fundamental way out of the Palestinian issue lies in implementing the "two-state solution" and establishing an independent State of Palestine, so as to realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, Wang said.

Without the reconciliation between the Arabs and the Israeli people, there will be no peace in the Middle East, he noted.

China calls for convening an international peace conference as soon as possible, so as to reach broad consensus, he said.

When dealing with international and regional hotspot issues, major countries should remain objective, fair and calm, exercise restraint, and take the lead in observing the international law, he noted.

China will continue to promote peace talks in accordance with the basic principles put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wang said, adding that the U.S. side should play a constructive role in bringing the issue back on the track of political settlement at the earliest date.

Blinken said that the United States supports the "two-state solution" to the Palestinian-Israeli issue, supports UN in easing the situation and providing humanitarian relief, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-U.S. relations. Wang said that China and the United States have recently carried out a series of high-level contacts, and that bilateral relations have shown a momentum of stabilization, which has been welcomed by the two peoples and the international community.

It is hoped that the United States will work together with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Indonesia's Bali, overcome disturbances and remove obstacles, lengthen the positive list and shorten the negative list, truely respect China's core interests and major concerns, so as to bring bilateral ties back to the track of stable development, Wang said.

Blinken said that the United States is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by U.S. President Joe Biden and President Xi in Bali, manage bilateral relations responsibly, and work for the stability of bilateral relations.

