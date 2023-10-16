Hamas-Israel conflict enters 2nd week amid warning of severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:47, October 16, 2023

Displaced Palestinians temporarily live in a school in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 15, 2023. The United Nations estimated that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip were displaced from their residences, noting that the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees received about 64 percent of those displaced in 102 emergency shelters, with difficulties providing essential services. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- As the bloody conflict between Hamas and Israel entered its second week, concerns were mounting over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

"Over last night, the Israeli army struck over 300 military sites and headquarters of institutions belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad," the Israeli army said in a press statement.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Palestinian death toll has reached more than 2,300, and over 9,000 others have been injured, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the Health Ministry in Gaza, said in a press statement sent to Xinhua.

Israel's raids destroyed nearly 1,700 buildings, towers and residential buildings, while more than 7,000 residential units were demolished, according to the government media office in Gaza.

The United Nations estimated that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip were displaced from their residences, noting that the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees received about 64 percent of those displaced in 102 emergency shelters, with difficulties providing essential services.

Regional and international appeals are rising for opening humanitarian corridors to provide the Gaza Strip with basic necessities in light of the humanitarian crisis the population is facing, especially the severe shortage of water, fuel and electricity.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid has warned of food insecurity risks and lack of access to water, shelter, and healthcare for residents of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, declared in various statements that its fighters are continuing their attacks against Israel, including launching rockets and infiltrating Israeli towns.

On Oct. 7, Palestinian militants showered Israel with thousands of rockets, and dozens of militants infiltrated southern Israel, killing and wounding Israelis and foreigners.

Later, the military brigades announced they captured hundreds of Israelis, including civilians, soldiers and the bodies of those killed.

Meanwhile, at least 1,300 Israelis were killed by Hamas, while nearly 3,400 others were injured, according to Israeli sources.

Displaced Palestinians temporarily live in a school in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 15, 2023. The United Nations estimated that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip were displaced from their residences, noting that the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees received about 64 percent of those displaced in 102 emergency shelters, with difficulties providing essential services. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Displaced people gather in front of a bakery to get food in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 15, 2023. The United Nations estimated that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip were displaced from their residences, noting that the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees received about 64 percent of those displaced in 102 emergency shelters, with difficulties providing essential services. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A man cooks food on firewood after a gas cutoff in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 15, 2023. The United Nations estimated that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip were displaced from their residences, noting that the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees received about 64 percent of those displaced in 102 emergency shelters, with difficulties providing essential services. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

