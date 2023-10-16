Iran's president warns of war expansion if Israel continues attacks on Gaza

Xinhua) 09:22, October 16, 2023

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday warned of the expansion of the conflict if Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"If the Zionist regime seeks to pay for its defeat through the continuation of these crimes (against Palestinians), the dimensions of the developments will expand," said Raisi in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Raisi strongly condemned Israel's attacks on the Palestinians over the past few days and criticized the French government for preventing a rally in support of the Palestinian people, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office.

The French president, for his part, voiced concern over the escalation of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and called on Iran to play its influential role in controlling the situation in the region. However, Raisi said that "resistance groups can decide for themselves."

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack with thousands of rockets and the infiltration by scores of militants on Israel on Oct. 7, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

The ongoing conflict, now in its ninth day, has killed about 4,000 on both sides and wounded even more.

(Web editor: Liang Jun)