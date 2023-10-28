Home>>
Chinese FM calls for "five musts" in China-U.S. relations
(Xinhua) 13:19, October 28, 2023
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for "five musts" in China-U.S. relations during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken from Thursday to Friday.
The two sides must uphold the common understandings reached by the two heads of state; must stabilize bilateral relations; must keep communication channels open; must properly manage differences, disputes and frictions; and must promote mutually beneficial cooperation, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Yi talks with Blinken over phone on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China-U.S. ties
- China to impose sanctions on two U.S. companies over Taiwan arms sales
- House hearing protest highlights growing call against U.S.-China conflict: SCMP
- China opposes U.S. placing Chinese entities on Specially Designated Nationals List
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with U.S. secretary of state on bilateral ties
- China opposes U.S. placing 36 Chinese entities on export controls "entity list"
- China takes legal action against U.S. over chip exports
- China refutes U.S. ambassador's wrongful remarks on human rights issue
- China urges U.S. to withdraw sanctions on officials
- Businessmen, officials from China, U.S. call for strengthening trade, economic cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.