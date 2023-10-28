Chinese FM calls for "five musts" in China-U.S. relations

Xinhua) 13:19, October 28, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for "five musts" in China-U.S. relations during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken from Thursday to Friday.

The two sides must uphold the common understandings reached by the two heads of state; must stabilize bilateral relations; must keep communication channels open; must properly manage differences, disputes and frictions; and must promote mutually beneficial cooperation, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

