China Int'l Supply Chain Expo sees active participation of U.S. firms

Xinhua) 20:00, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which is set to commence next week, will see the active participation of companies from the United States, an official said Tuesday.

U.S. exhibitors will make up 20 percent of exhibitors from overseas, featuring industry giants such as Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Intel and Honeywell, said Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, at a press conference.

Various American companies will launch new products, technologies and services at the CISCE, seizing opportunities for innovation and cooperation, Zhang said.

Data from the press conference also showed that exhibitors from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative will account for nearly half of all overseas exhibitors at the expo.

The CISCE, the world's first supply chain expo at the national level, is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, with the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future."

