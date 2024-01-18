Trending in China | Twisting sticks: Versatile creations for all

(People's Daily App) 16:17, January 18, 2024

Twisting sticks are a versatile and enjoyable craft prop. They feature a flexible iron wire core that allows them to be shaped as desired. By wrapping them with yarn, these sticks can create a wide range of captivating and beautiful creations. They can be transformed into charming small toys, decorative pieces, stylish hair accessories, and more.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

