Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Trending in China | A new use for wool felt: Stop-motion animation

(People's Daily App) 16:33, August 22, 2023

Have you heard of wool felting? Have you heard of stop-motion animation? An artist has linked them together to create this amazing wool felt stop motion animation. Let's explore this interesting miniature world together!

