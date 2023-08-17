Home>>
Trending in China | Chinese knots: Treasure of Chinese culture
(People's Daily App) 15:25, August 17, 2023
Embracing a profound history, Chinese knots, which are traditional handcrafts, show the charm of Chinese culture. With interlaced ropes, different shapes of Chinese knots are often used to express good wishes.
