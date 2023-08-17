Trending in China | Chinese knots: Treasure of Chinese culture

(People's Daily App) 15:25, August 17, 2023

Embracing a profound history, Chinese knots, which are traditional handcrafts, show the charm of Chinese culture. With interlaced ropes, different shapes of Chinese knots are often used to express good wishes.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Zhang Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)