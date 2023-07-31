We Are China

Craftsman devotes to making Kong Ming Lock in China's Hebei

Xinhua) 13:08, July 31, 2023

Craftsman Hou Quanchen shows how to reassemble a Kong Ming Lock at home in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Hou, 79, has devoted himself for six decades to making Kong Ming Lock, a traditional Chinese folk educational toy. In his leisure hours, Hou also promotes the intellectual toy among school students.

Craftsman Hou Quanchen displays a Kong Ming Lock he has made in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Craftsman Hou Quanchen makes a Kong Ming Lock at a workshop in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on July 30, 2023 shows the tools that craftsman Hou Quanchen uses to make Kong Ming Lock in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Craftsman Hou Quanchen puts away the Kong Ming Locks he has made in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Craftsman Hou Quanchen introduces a Kong Ming Lock he has made in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Craftsman Hou Quanchen and his wife discuss the technique of making Kong Ming Lock in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

