Trending in China | The crystallization of traditional handcrafted art: Flower-wrapping

(People's Daily App) 16:05, September 27, 2023

Flower-wrapping is not only an art, but also a inheritance passed through generations and a symbol of traditional culture. Through the act of hand-wrapping flowers, we can promote and pass on this intangible cultural heritage to more people. Click the video to help revive this traditional handmade art.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Wang Ruofan)

