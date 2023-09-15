We Are China

Handmade dolls bring fortunes to local residents in SW China's county

Xinhua) 08:49, September 15, 2023

A member of a handicraft cooperative makes accessories for "Lucky Dolls" in Baihe community of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

In 2016, a handicraft cooperative was established in Baihe community. Members of the cooperative integrated local traditional culture and modern design into a handmade doll named "Lucky Doll".

Sold both at home and abroad, the "Lucky Doll" has become a distinctive local industry and increased the residents' income.

Tourists visit a handicraft cooperative in Baihe community of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Members of a handicraft cooperative make "Lucky Dolls" in Baihe community of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Members of a handicraft cooperative pose for a group photo with their handmade "Lucky Dolls" in Baihe community of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows "Lucky Dolls" in Baihe community of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows a "Lucky Doll" in Baihe community of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows "Lucky Dolls" along the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

