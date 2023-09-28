Pic story of artisan of lacquer carving in Beijing

Xinhua) September 28, 2023

Hai Yan makes a carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

"Finely detailed by exquisite engraving, the figure of the beauty is captured vividly. Thousand layers of lacquer, glistening bright, even make Chang'e envy of its radiance." This poem describes the exquisiteness of carved lacquer. The craft is to apply colorful lacquers onto a ware, ranging from twenty or thirty to over a hundred layers, and then engrave patterns on the lacquers. It is known for its intensive labor, high cost, complex procedures, and excellent skill and is also called the "art of time". There are various lacquer carving techniques nowadays, including flat carving, relief carving, hollow carving, and three-dimensional carving. A large or medium-sized artwork costs at least a year or more to complete.

Hai Yan, an artisan of lacquer carving born in the 1980s, graduated from the College of Art and Design at Beijing University of Technology in 2007. She studied the craft from two national-level masters Wen Qiangang and Yin Xiuyun, consecutively. Over 15 years of lacquer carving practice, Hai Yan has endeavored to integrate elements of modern arts into traditional lacquer carving techniques. Based on traditional multi-color lacquer painting technique, she developed new techniques in multi-color and multi-layer lacquer painting with her colleagues, which expands the forms of lacquer carving and makes it more diverse and suitable for modern patterns. Currently, Hai Yan aims to integrate lacquer carving into cultural and creative products and home decor, allowing common people to know and embrace this traditional Chinese art.

Hai Yan watches a piece of ancient carved lacquer artwork at the Beijing Eight Imperial Handicrafts Museum in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan makes a large piece of carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan consults on the carving of a large piece of carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan and her husband Liu Nan, who is also a carved lacquer artist, discuss the carving of a large piece of carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan learns ancient patterns of carved lacquer artworks at the Beijing Eight Imperial Handicrafts Museum in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan makes a carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan carries a large piece of semi-finished carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A piece of multi-color carved lacquer accessory made with new techniques is seen at Hai Yan's studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan shows carved lacquer bracelets with traditional and modern patterns at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan makes a large piece of carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan sharpens her tools before making a carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan watches gourd-shaped wares before carving at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan observes and draws patterns on ancient architectures at the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan shows a piece of multi-color carved lacquer accessory made with new techniques at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan makes a large piece of carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan makes a carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Hai Yan makes a carved lacquer artwork at her studio in the Cheng'en Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

