China's police chief meets with Iranian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:22, January 17, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Iranian Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Iranian Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang expressed the hope that the two sides would work together to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, noting that the leaders met twice in 2023 to steer the direction of the development of China-Iran relations.

Wang also expressed the hope that the two sides would maintain regular strategic communication, strengthen practical cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, combating transnational crime and law enforcement capacity building, and continuously upgrade law enforcement and security cooperation to contribute to the security and stability of the two countries and the region.

Radan expressed Iran's willingness to advance exchanges and cooperation steadily with China in the field of law enforcement.

Wang and Radan jointly signed a memorandum of understanding on law enforcement cooperation after the meeting.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Iranian Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)