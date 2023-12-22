Iran welcomes cultural exchanges with China via museum delegation: official

Xinhua) 11:25, December 22, 2023

Hadi Mirzaei, director general of the General Office of Museums of the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts speaks during the dispatching ceremony of an Iranian delegation dedicated to museums and cultural exchanges with China, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 20, 2023. Cooperation and cultural exchanges will help promote bilateral ties between China and Iran, Mirzaei said here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation and cultural exchanges will help promote bilateral ties between China and Iran, an Iranian official said here on Wednesday.

Hadi Mirzaei, director general of the General Office of Museums of the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, made the remarks on the sidelines of the dispatching ceremony of an Iranian delegation dedicated to museums and cultural exchanges with China.

The ceremony was attended by several Iranian museum curators who will attend a specialized training course on visiting museums in China in January 2024.

Mirzaei said he hoped that the young Iranian museum curators who have joined the delegation will improve the future of Iran's museum curatorship and help strengthen cultural understanding between the two countries. He further said that the course will help the participants become qualified hosts for Chinese tourists.

Several Iranian museum curators who will attend a specialized training course on visiting museums in China in January 2024 pose for a photo during the dispatching ceremony of an Iranian delegation dedicated to museums and cultural exchanges with China, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

