Chinese embassy in Iran celebrates 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 13:38, September 14, 2023

TEHRAN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was held Tuesday at the Chinese embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The function was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua and Iran's Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Hosseini.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chinese ambassador hailed China's brilliant development achievements over the past 74 years and anticipated even brighter future development, noting China's development approach promotes win-win cooperation.

On the bilateral relations with Iran, the ambassador said China and Iran have always supported each other and maintained solidarity and cooperation regardless of changes in the international situation.

Congratulating Iran's recent accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, he said cooperation between the two countries goes beyond the bilateral frameworks.

For his part, the Iranian vice president congratulated the government and people of China on the occasion and voiced Iran's respect for the PRC and its achievements.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the ceremony, Hosseini thanked the Chinese government for supporting Iran's membership in the SCO and BRICS and helping Tehran and Riyadh resume their diplomatic relations.

