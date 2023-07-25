China, Iran vow to deepen Belt and Road cooperation

July 25, 2023

Wang Yi (2nd R), director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian (1st L) in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian here on Monday.

During the meeting, Wang said China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and promote the steady and long-term development of the bilateral relations.

China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and safeguarding its national security, Wang said, noting that China opposes external interference in Iran's internal affairs.

Wang stressed that China is willing to strengthen synergy with Iran on the implementation of the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan, advance Belt and Road cooperation, and help Iran improve people's livelihood and promote its economic and social development.

Iran attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, Ahmadian said, noting that he hopes the two sides will tap into the potential of cooperation, and deepen cooperation in such fields as the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Ahmadian said the Iranian side appreciates China's important role in achieving reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and welcomes China to continue to make positive contributions to regional peace.

