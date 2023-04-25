Russia welcomes China's important role in Tehran-Riyadh detente: ambassador

Xinhua) 14:11, April 25, 2023

TEHRAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Russia welcomes China's important role in the resumption of the diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, said Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov.

Moscow welcomes such positive roles and developments, Dedov said during an interview with the official news agency IRNA, published on Monday.

The normalization of Tehran-Riyadh ties has disappointed some Western countries as they consider tensions among states to be favorable for safeguarding their political interests, he added.

Brokered by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on March 10 agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months, almost seven years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016.

