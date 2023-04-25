Home>>
Russia welcomes China's important role in Tehran-Riyadh detente: ambassador
(Xinhua) 14:11, April 25, 2023
TEHRAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Russia welcomes China's important role in the resumption of the diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, said Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov.
Moscow welcomes such positive roles and developments, Dedov said during an interview with the official news agency IRNA, published on Monday.
The normalization of Tehran-Riyadh ties has disappointed some Western countries as they consider tensions among states to be favorable for safeguarding their political interests, he added.
Brokered by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on March 10 agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months, almost seven years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iranian ministry holds welcoming ceremony for visiting Chinese tourists
- Saudi-Iranian reconciliation hailed
- Mega China-Saudi Arabia chemical project kicks off construction
- China plays historic role in Mideast, ending Saudi-Iran years-long rift, say Syrian experts
- Pragmatism, sincerity key to Beijing's success in mediation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.