China plays historic role in Mideast, ending Saudi-Iran years-long rift, say Syrian experts

Xinhua) 13:30, March 13, 2023

DAMASCUS, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China has played a historic role in the Middle East after succeeding in brokering an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, ending a years-long rift between the two countries, Syrian political experts have said.

Such an effort may positively reflect on almost all the current regional crises, the experts said.

As announced by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday, the latter two have reached a deal which includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months, after talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran extended their appreciation and thanks to Iraq and Oman for hosting multiple rounds of dialogue between 2021 and 2022, and to Chinese leaders and the Chinese government for hosting, supporting and contributing to the success of the talks, the statement said.

Tension has long characterized the relations between Tehran and Riyadh, both main regional powerhouses. In 2016, Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran.

Syrian analysts said that fixing the broken Saudi-Iran ties is critical to stabilizing the region, and that's why China's role in bringing the two countries together is seen as "historic."

"We are talking about an effective presence of China for the first time in the history of this region as a patron of an understanding, or a disengagement of a strategic clash between two important regional countries," said Osama Danura, a Damascus-based Syrian political analyst.

Danura said that China was able to make this significant achievement thanks to its balanced relations with both countries.

In regard to the impact on Syria, Danura said the reconciliation could positively reflect on the 12-year-long crisis in the country. A possible detente between Syria and Saudi Arabia could be ushered in, he added.

Mohammad al-Omari, a Syrian political expert, said that China realizes the importance of reducing the provocations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in mediating their dialogue, which would positively reflect on finding solutions to the crises in different parts of the region, such as in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

"China has one of the most influential political actors in facilitating mediation and resolving disputes," he said.

He stressed that resuming the ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is crucial to boosting security and stability and reducing regional tension.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that Syria values the Chinese role in brokering the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation.

