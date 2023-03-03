China ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to achieve fruitful results in multiple areas: Chinese FM

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday that China is ready to keep the positive momentum of high-level exchanges with Saudia Arabia and work together to advance high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation.

During a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting held here on March 1-2, Qin said Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit last year, and Xi also paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

The two events have opened a new chapter in the China-Saudi Arab, China-GCC and China-Arab states relations, Qin said.

China is willing to cooperate with the Saudi side to achieve more fruitful results in energy, trade and investment, as well as green and digital economy, Qin noted, adding that China supports Saudi Arabia in playing an active role in regional affairs.

For his part, Faisal said President Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia last year has pushed the bilateral ties to a new level.

Saudi Arabia and China have great potential for cooperation, and the Saudi side has given priority to its relations with China, said Faisal, who voiced his confidence in the broad prospects of Saudi-China relations.

