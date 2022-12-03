Chinese firms in Saudi Arabia contribute to local growth, fulfill social responsibility: report

Xinhua) 09:56, December 03, 2022

RIYADH, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese enterprises in Saudi Arabia have contributed to the kingdom's development and fulfilled their social responsibilities, according to a report released by the Contact Office of Chinese Companies in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Drafted by the Branch of China Petrochemical Corporation, or Sinopec in Saudi Arabia, the Social Responsibility Report of Chinese Companies in Saudi Arabia presents several cases of the economic, environmental and social responsibility programs undertaken by Chinese enterprises in Saudi Arabia in recent years.

Chen Weiqing, the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said in a video message at the report's release ceremony that the Chinese enterprises have overcome difficulties and assumed heavy responsibilities. They contributed to the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, and injected momentum into the economic and trade cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia, he noted.

The report said that the Chinese enterprises have driven the growth of local manufacturing and business by cooperating with local partners and facilitating sustainable economic and social development in local places via technology transfers.

The Chinese enterprises also teamed up with local governments and enterprises to provide better public services, including communications, electricity, public transportation and medical care, helping to improve local people's livelihoods.

The report added that the Chinese enterprises also strictly follow a philosophy of green development in their production.

