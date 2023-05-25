China Pavilion to be built at Iranian university library

TEHRAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Iran and Iran's Allameh Tabataba'i University (ATU) on Wednesday agreed to establish a China Pavilion at the university library.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides, a China Pavilion covering about 400 square meters will be built in ATU's central library, offering students with Chinese books and cultural products.

In an address to the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said Chinese and Iranian peoples have had friendly ties since a long time ago.

"Ever since the establishment of their diplomatic relations over half a century ago, China and Iran have withstood the test of the vicissitudes of the international situation, and the friendship between the two peoples has grown stronger over time," he noted.

The Chinese envoy added in recent years, the China-Iran cooperation has constantly progressed in all areas, stressing that the two countries' cultural and social exchanges have led to significant achievements.

"I believe that the future of the China-Iran friendship is in the hands of the two countries' youths," said Chang, expressing hope that the students would become envoys of the China-Iran friendship and make their own contribution to enhancing the traditional friendship between the two countries.

For his part, the ATU's president told Xinhua the China Pavilion will definitely help the researchers, Chinese culture fans, and Chinese language learners to get access to more Chinese resources at the university.

He added Iran is also ready to provide students studying the Persian language at China's universities with access to Iranian books.

ATU is an Iranian public university specializing in the areas of humanities and social sciences, with a Center for Chinese Research established in 2019.

