Senior CPC official meets Iranian delegation

Xinhua) 09:15, May 09, 2023

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides exchanged ideas on implementing an important consensus between the two heads of state, deepening exchanges and mutual learning on governance, and strengthening communication and coordination on international and regional affairs.

