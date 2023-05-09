Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Iranian delegation
(Xinhua) 09:15, May 09, 2023
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, in Beijing on Monday.
The two sides exchanged ideas on implementing an important consensus between the two heads of state, deepening exchanges and mutual learning on governance, and strengthening communication and coordination on international and regional affairs.
