Senior Chinese diplomat meets Iranian delegation

Xinhua) 10:54, May 10, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, in Beijing, capital of China, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Iran to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests and implement the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan.

China supports countries in the Middle East in upholding strategic independence and taking their destiny into their own hands, and welcomes Syria's return to the big family of the Arab League, Wang said.

China will continue to contribute to security and stability in the Middle East and world peace and development, Wang added.

Zolghadr said Iran attaches importance to enhancing exchanges of governance experience with China and hopes to strengthen international cooperation and safeguard international fairness and justice.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)