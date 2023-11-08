Home>>
Chinese vice premier meets with Iran's 1st VP
(Xinhua) 13:08, November 08, 2023
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2023. Mokhber is in Shanghai for the 6th China International Import Expo. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)
