Iran reaffirms constant support for one-China principle
(Xinhua) 09:20, January 15, 2024
TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iran on Sunday reaffirmed its constant support for the one-China principle.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in the capital Tehran, while commenting on the election in China's Taiwan region, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.
Kanaani said Iran regarded respecting other countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty as the basis of its foreign policy.
In line with this, he said, Iran once again reaffirms its "decisive support for the right of the People's Republic of China to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty."
