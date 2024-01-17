China-Ireland ties hold broad prospects, great potential, says Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:32, January 17, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Relations and cooperation between China and Ireland have broad prospects and great potential, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks upon his arrival at Dublin Airport for an official visit to Ireland. He was received at the airport by Irish Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Chinese Ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ireland, Li said, adding that over the past 45 years, China and Ireland have adhered to mutual respect and treated each other as equals, setting a good example of friendly coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different histories, cultures and political systems.

Especially in recent years, under the strategic guidance and joint promotion of the two heads of state, China-Ireland relations have maintained sound and stable development, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, he said.

Noting that China and Ireland share similar development concepts and converging interests, Li said China stands ready to work with Ireland to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push forward the China-Ireland strategic partnership for mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve new results, so as to continuously benefit the two countries and their peoples.

Li arrived here after attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 and paying an official visit to Switzerland.

