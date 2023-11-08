Chinese FM holds talks with Irish FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to further consolidate the political foundation of mutual respect and equal treatment with Ireland, demonstrate the China-Ireland cooperation with the nature of openness, pragmatism and complementary advantages, and push China-Ireland mutually beneficial strategic partnership to a higher level.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said China-EU cooperation outweighs competition and opportunities outnumber challenges.

China hopes that Ireland will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the development of China-EU relations, said Wang.

Martin said that the one-China policy is the clear position of successive Irish governments. Ireland is willing to continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with China, and support discussions on the synergy between the EU-proposed Global Gateway program and the Belt and Road Initiative.

