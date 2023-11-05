Home>>
Irish deputy PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 11:39, November 05, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Micheal Martin, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence of Ireland will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 6 to 9, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
