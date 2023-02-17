China becomes Ireland's 3rd-largest source of imported goods in 2022

Xinhua) 13:02, February 17, 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China replaced France as Ireland's third-largest source of imported goods in 2022, according to the latest data released by the Irish national statistics bureau (CSO).

In 2022, Ireland imported a total of 14.54 billion euros (15.54 billion U.S. dollars) of goods from China, making China its third-largest source of imported goods after the United Kingdom (29.39 billion euros) and the United States (21.72 billion euros).

A year before, France was Ireland's third-largest source of imported goods after Britain and the United States, while China was its fourth-largest source of imported goods.

In 2021, Ireland imported 10.31 billion euros-worth of goods from France, while its goods imports from China were valued at 8.55 billion euros.

Meanwhile, China's share in Ireland's total value of imported goods also increased from 8.24 percent in 2021 to 10.37 percent in 2022, indicating a further improvement in the competitiveness of Chinese goods on the Irish market.

CSO's figures also showed that Ireland exported 13.78 billion euros-worth of goods to China in 2022, accounting for 6.62 percent of its total exports.

Last year, Ireland's total goods exports were valued at 208.21 billion euros, while its total imports were valued at 140.19 billion euros.

Both Ireland's goods exports and imports reached record levels in 2022, said the CSO. (1 euro= 1.07 U.S. dollars)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)