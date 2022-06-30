China's improving business environment boosts foreign companies' confidence: official

Xinhua) 10:30, June 30, 2022

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to improve the business environment boosted foreign companies' confidence and strengthened their determination to expand investment in China, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Despite the impact of the epidemic, the long-term positive trend of China's consumer market has not changed, with trends in digitalization, quality, personalization, diversification, and brand upgrading, CCPIT spokesperson Feng Yaoxiang told a Wednesday press conference, citing a survey conducted by the trade council.

Many companies surveyed said they would increase investment in innovation to meet the needs of the Chinese market.

Recently, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, the British Chamber of Commerce in China, and other foreign institutions have also made positive comments on the Chinese market.

The survey showed that foreign companies have confidence in the future of the Chinese market and the sustained and sound development of the Chinese economy, said Feng.

Since March, the frequent outbreaks of COVID-19 in many places in China have hit some market players' operations. At present, foreign companies in China are gradually resuming work and production thanks to supportive policies and measures.

Many demands of foreign enterprises in China on transportation and logistics, visas for foreign nationals, nucleic acid testing, and goods importing have been quickly and effectively resolved, said Feng. Feng added that the CCPIT would step up efforts to serve foreign enterprises and help them better develop in China.

