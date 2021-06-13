China sees growing demand for international trade talent: report
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China saw growing demand for talent in the field of international trade in the first quarter of 2021, a recent report said.
In the January-March period, the country's demand for such talent grew 11.2 percent year on year, according to the report from job-hunting website Zhaopin.com.
In particular, demand for talent in cross-border e-commerce operations almost doubled in the period.
The southernmost province of Hainan, which is being built into a free trade port, was the frontrunner nationwide in terms of the increase in demand for international trade talent, the report said.
China's total imports and exports expanded 28.2 percent year on year to reach 14.76 trillion yuan (about 2.31 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2021. This marks an increase of 21.6 percent from the same period in 2019, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's 13 new professions to face talent shortage in next 5 years
- Guideline encourages talent to work in remote areas, grassroots units
- Chongqing strives to attract more talents
- Shanghai streamlines procedures to woo global talent
- Beijing rolls out new measures to attract high-end talents
- China’s emerging first-tier cities become talent magnets: report
- Feature: AI education booming as China cultivates talent
- China’s second-tier cities roll out more policies to lure talents
- Across China: Battle for talent spreads to rural China
- Shanghai rolls out more policies to introduce foreign talents
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.